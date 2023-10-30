SL Green Announces Appointment Of Garrett Armwood As Vice President Of Government Affairs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that it has appointed Garrett Armwood as Vice President of Government Affairs. Armwood most recently served as the Deputy State Director to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.



This new position will help SL Green expand its role supporting New York City's recovery, as it works with City and State officials to advocate for important initiatives including affordable housing programs that incentivize the conversion of office properties to residential use, and the ongoing reimagination of central business districts as 24/7 destinations. These initiatives build on SL Green's long history of projects and partnerships that benefit New Yorkers, from the Company's Food1st initiative to its proposal for Caesars Palace Times Square

“SL Green is committed to making an impact in New York City communities, and Garrett brings the experience and connections to help us deliver even more for New Yorkers,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green .“We are deeply invested in New York's success and know that Garrett will help us play a leadership role in pursuing important programs to advance the city's recovery, support the revitalization of our business districts and address the housing crisis.”

“From responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to helping secure major federal funding for projects across the state like the $2,000,000,000 Electron Ion Collider at Brookhaven National Labs and the refinancing of Co-Op City's federally-backed mortgage, Garrett was crucial to so many successes of our office and our ability to deliver for the people of New York,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer .“Nobody knows New York like Garrett. He is smart, strategic and has a rare ability to build trust and credibility across diverse constituencies.”

Armwood served in Senator Schumer's office for seven years, first as Long Island Director and later as Deputy State Director. Armwood previously served as Deputy District Director for Congressman Steve Israel, where he served as a key link between Congressman Israel and his constituents, working extensively with local organizations and constituents to understand their needs. He brings integral connections across New York State along with over a decade of experience running and participating in successful political campaigns.

“I'm thrilled to join such a renowned firm as SL Green and play a part in their initiatives to deliver exciting new projects for the city and for New Yorkers,” said Garrett Armwood, Vice President of Government Affairs at SL Green .“I've spent my entire career working in public service, helping elected officials make a positive impact in the communities they represent on behalf of their constituents. I look forward to working with SL Green to continue this work and uplift communities across the city.”

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2023, SL Green held interests in 59 buildings totaling 32.5 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

