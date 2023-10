Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share of common stock was $0.30 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) and Distributable Earnings prior to net realized loss on investments and realized gain on extinguishment of debt per share of common stock were $0.37 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“ARI had another consistent quarter of generating distributable earnings in excess of our distribution per share of common stock,” said Stuart Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.“Credit quality within ARI's loan portfolio remains stable, and no asset specific CECL allowances were recorded during the third quarter.”

Distributable Earnings

“Distributable Earnings”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income available to common stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for (i) equity-based compensation expense (a portion of which may become cash-based upon final vesting and settlement of awards should the holder elect net share settlement to satisfy income tax withholding), (ii) any unrealized gains or losses or other non-cash items (including depreciation and amortization related to real estate owned) included in net income available to common stockholders, (iii) unrealized income from unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) foreign currency gains (losses), other than (a) realized gains/(losses) related to interest income, and (b) forward point gains/(losses) realized on the Company's foreign currency hedges, (v) the non-cash amortization expense related to the reclassification of a portion of the Company's convertible senior notes (the“Notes”) to stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP, and (vi) provision for loan losses.

The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding used for Distributable Earnings per weighted-average diluted share has been adjusted from weighted-average diluted shares under GAAP to exclude shares issued from a potential conversion of the Notes. Consistent with the treatment of other unrealized adjustments to Distributable Earnings, these potentially issuable shares are excluded until a conversion occurs, which the Company believes is a useful presentation for investors. The Company believes that excluding shares issued in connection with a potential conversion of the Notes from its computation of Distributable Earnings per weighted-average diluted share is useful to investors for various reasons, including the following: (i) conversion of Notes to shares requires both the holder of a Note to elect to convert the Note and for the Company to elect to settle the conversion in the form of shares; (ii) future conversion decisions by Note holders will be based on the Company's stock price in the future, which is presently not determinable; (iii) the exclusion of shares issued in connection with a potential conversion of the Notes from the computation of Distributable Earnings per weighted-average diluted share is consistent with how the Company treats other unrealized items in its computation of Distributable Earnings per weighted-average diluted share; and (iv) the Company believes that when evaluating its operating performance, investors and potential investors consider the Company's Distributable Earnings relative to its actual distributions, which are based on shares outstanding and not shares that might be issued in the future.

As a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires the Company to distribute annually at least 90% of its REIT taxable income, without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains, and that the Company pay tax at regular corporate rates to the extent that it annually distributes less than 100% of its net taxable income. Given these requirements and the Company's belief that dividends are generally one of the principal reasons shareholders invest in a REIT, the Company generally intends over time to pay dividends to its stockholders in an amount equal to its net taxable income, if and to the extent authorized by the Company's board of directors. Distributable Earnings is a key factor considered by the Company's board of directors in setting the dividend and as such the Company believes Distributable Earnings is useful to investors.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded in the condensed consolidated statement of operations a realized loss on a subordinate loan secured by an ultra-luxury residential property and a realized loss related to the acquisition of a hotel property through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. The realized losses were partially offset by realized gains on extinguishment of debt related to our convertible notes.

The Company believes it is useful to its investors to also present Distributable Earnings prior to net realized loss on investments and realized gain on extinguishment of debt to reflect its operating results because (i) the Company's operating results are primarily comprised of earning interest income on its investments net of borrowing and administrative costs, which comprise the Company's ongoing operations and (ii) it has been a useful factor related to the Company's dividend per share because it is one of the considerations when a dividend is determined. The Company believes that its investors use Distributable Earnings and Distributable Earnings prior to net realized loss on investments and realized gain on extinguishment of debt, or a comparable supplemental performance measure, to evaluate and compare the performance of the Company and its peers.

A significant limitation associated with Distributable Earnings as a measure of the Company's financial performance over any period is that it excludes unrealized gains (losses) from investments. In addition, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies, that use different calculations. As a result, Distributable Earnings should not be considered as a substitute for the Company's GAAP net income as a measure of its financial performance or any measure of its liquidity under GAAP. Distributable Earnings are reduced for realized losses on loans which include losses that management believes are near certain to be realized.

A reconciliation of Distributable Earnings, and Distributable Earnings prior to net realized loss on investments and realized gain on extinguishment of debt, to GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders is included in the detailed presentation of the Company's three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 results, which can be viewed at .

