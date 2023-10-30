Quito Cable Car, A Passport To The Clouds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QUITO, ECUADOR, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For those travelers eager for new experiences, the Quito Cable Car stands as a portal to a natural paradise nestled in the Ecuadorian Andes. From its starting point at 2,950 meters above sea level, this wonderful transportation system, one of the highest cable cars in the world, provides a gentle ascent to the heights, reaching a maximum altitude of 4,100 meters. The journey captivates with its breathtaking panoramic views, taking in the majesty of Quito and the imposing volcanoes that surround the city.But this natural treasure is not only reduced to impressive panoramas, it also offers an opportunity to explore the Pichincha – Atacazo Special Intervention and Recovery Area, of more than 23,400 hectares, where you can find a paramo ecosystem accompanied by wildlife and typical Andean flora. This area is privileged for its natural resources and its water sources that provide Quito with vital liquid.The Quito Cable Car is an experience for all audiences, the most adventurous can enjoy activities such as hiking and mountain biking, always accompanied by a guide. This place is open all year round, with easy access from the city center, making it an exciting tourist experience in any season.About Quito Tourism BoardQuito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic centre, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavours with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.

