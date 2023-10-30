Stone Spicer And His Book Hidden So Deep Are Readers' Newfound Favorite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Joining PageTurner Press and Media's wide selection of readers' favorites is Hidden So Deep , a book with a rich Hawaiian flavor. The local flavors are constantly reinforced and explained throughout its narrative.Steven Robson described Stone Spicer 's Hidden So Deep as“a very easy-to-read, first-rate adventure” in his book review in Readers' Favorite. This action-packed novel was rated five stars by many fiction enthusiasts.The words Stone Spicer used in this book are a glimpse of how he views and loves the islands and people of Hawaii, a place he will always consider home. How he wrote this book also reflects his determination to resurrect the enchantment of the treasured places of old Hawaii that he knew and loved-places that succumbed to the ravages of time, lost as lava flows from Madam Pele's eruptions, and reshaped due to commercialism that continues to rewrite its sacred landscape.These places out of the past are woven into the fibers of the stories bound in Hidden So Deep.“Spicer has a way with words, drawing readers into his story and the colorful, rich world of the Hawaiian islands and their culture,” lauded by Anne-Marie Reynolds in her Readers' Favorite book review. Another Readers' Favorite book review by K.C. Finn quoted,“Author Stone Spicer certainly knows how to maintain tension in this fast-paced and highly enjoyable adventure novel.”Describing the book this time, K.C. Finn recounted that in Hidden So Deep,“we follow the journey of Kensington Stone and his partner, Teri White, as a sudden boat theft disrupts their weekend in Hawaii. To make matters worse, an urgent call delivers the news that the daughter of a dear friend is also missing somewhere on the slopes of Mauna Loa.”Courtnee Turner Hoyle, who also gave this book a review in Readers' Favorite, was truly impressed with the elements Stone Spicer used. She elaborated more, saying,“The imagery was rich, and the author chose phrases that were relevant and clear. There are Hawaiian and Pidgin words laced into the story, so the reader has the chance to feel the culture of the characters better while reading. Even though there's a dictionary of terms after the closing chapters, it's easy to infer their meanings from the context in which they are placed. The indigenous flora and fauna were also woven into the story, and the rich history, including the genealogy behind each character, is explained in detail.”A recommended fiction book, this Stone Spicer creation is available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at .

