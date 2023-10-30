Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Valuation To Reach US$ 70.34 Bn In FY 2022 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The FY 2022 valuation of the automotive automatic transmission market is projected to reach US$ 70.34 Billion, indicating a growth from the previous year's US$ 65 Billion.

The automotive automatic transmission market has witnessed substantial growth over the years, primarily due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles across the world. The shift towards automatic transmissions can be attributed to the growing preference for hassle-free driving, especially in urban environments where stop-and-go traffic is common. Automatic transmissions provide a smoother and more comfortable driving experience, making them attractive to a broad range of consumers.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Furthermore, advancements in technology have led to the development of sophisticated automatic transmission systems. These systems offer improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced performance, driving the market's expansion. Additionally, the growing awareness of environmental concerns has encouraged the adoption of automatic transmissions due to their potential for lower fuel consumption.

Market Opportunity:

The automotive automatic transmission market presents several significant opportunities for growth. These include:

Electric Vehicles (EVs): With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, there is a growing demand for automatic transmissions specially designed for electric powertrains. The market can capitalize on this by developing efficient and high-performance transmission solutions for electric vehicles.

Developing Economies: Emerging markets, especially in Asia, are witnessing a rise in disposable income, resulting in increased car ownership. As these markets grow, the demand for automatic transmissions is expected to surge, creating new opportunities for market expansion.

Innovative Technologies: The integration of advanced technologies like dual-clutch transmissions and continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) presents a significant opportunity for market players. These innovations can improve transmission efficiency and fuel economy.

Market Challenges:

Despite its growth, the automotive automatic transmission market faces several challenges, including:

Environmental Regulations: Stringent emissions regulations and the push for fuel efficiency require constant innovation. Meeting these standards can be costly and time-consuming for manufacturers.

Electric Vehicle Disruption: As electric vehicles gain traction, traditional automatic transmission manufacturers may need to adapt their strategies to stay relevant in a changing automotive landscape.

Cost Concerns: The development of advanced automatic transmission technologies can be expensive. This can lead to cost concerns for both manufacturers and consumers.

Key Players:



Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TYO: 7267 )

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC )

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (TYO: 7272 )

Hyundai Motor Company (KRX: 005380 )

Champion Power Equipment Inc.

Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation (TYO: 6502 )

Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Subaru Corporation (TYO: 7270 ) Ryobi Limited (TYO: 5851 )

Competitive Landscape:

In February 2020, Hyundai Motor Company and KIA Motors Corporation unveiled their groundbreaking achievement of creating the world's first predictive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Connected Shift System. This innovative system empowers vehicles to autonomously shift to the most suitable gear by analyzing and recognizing the prevailing road and traffic conditions. Furthermore, the two automotive giants have ambitious plans to enhance the ICT Connected Shift System into an even more intelligent transmission technology. This advanced technology will be capable of seamlessly communicating with traffic signals through LTE or 5G communication, as well as discerning drivers' preferences. Consequently, this will lead to a more refined and precise control over gear-shift operations.

Fast forward to April 2021, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. proudly announced the successful development of an electric motor that boasts the highest output density in the industry. This cutting-edge motor has been specifically designed for utilization in hyper-EV models and other high-output mobility offerings. As a testament to their commitment to innovation, Yamaha is now accepting orders for commissioned prototype development starting from this month of April.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Automatic Transmission Industry Survey



Automotive Automatic Transmission by Vehicle Type :



Automotive Automatic Transmission for Compact Cars



Automotive Automatic Transmission for Mid-Sized Cars



Automotive Automatic Transmission for Premium Cars



Automotive Automatic Transmission for Luxury Cars



Automotive Automatic Transmission for Light Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Automatic Transmission for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Automatic Transmission by Region :



North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Market



Latin America Automotive Automatic Transmission Market



Europe Automotive Automatic Transmission Market



Asia Pacific Automotive Automatic Transmission Market The Middle East & Africa Automotive Automatic Transmission Market

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact :

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



