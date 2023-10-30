Simon® Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results And Increases Full Year 2023 Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. "We produced an excellent quarter highlighted by strong financial and operational performance," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

"We continue to demonstrate our ability to grow our business." Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $594.1 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, as compared to $539.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share in 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 includes non-cash after-tax gains of $118.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, primarily due to the partial sale of the Company's ownership interest in its SPARC Group joint venture ("SPARC"). The Company now owns 33% of SPARC (reduced from 50%).

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.201 billion, or $3.20 per diluted share, inclusive of the gains referenced above, as compared to $1.099 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share in the prior year.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 4.2% and portfolio NOI increased 4.3%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Nine Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.532 billion, or $4.68 per diluted share, as compared to $1.462 billion, or $4.46 per diluted share in 2022.

Net income for the nine months ended 2023 includes non-cash after-tax gains of $145.5 million or $0.39 per diluted share due to the gain in SPARC referenced above and a dilution of our ownership interest in Authentic Brands Group ("ABG").



FFO was $3.304 billion, or $8.82 per diluted share

as compared to $3.207 billion, or $8.54 per diluted share in the prior year.

Domestic property NOI increased 3.8% and portfolio NOI increased 4.0%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy was 95.2% at September 30, 2023, compared to 94.5% at September 30, 2022, an increase of 70 basis points.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.41 at September 30, 2023, compared to $54.80 at September 30, 2022, an increase of 2.9%.

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $744 for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 0.7% compared to the prior year period. Development Activity During the quarter, construction started on Jakarta Premium Outlets®, the first Premium Outlet® Center in Indonesia.

The 300,000 square foot upscale outlet is projected to open in February 2025.

Simon owns 50% of this project.

Construction continues on redevelopment and expansion projects at properties in North America and Asia.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity The Company was active in the credit markets through the first nine months of the year.

During the first nine months, the Company completed eleven non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $962 million (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $540 million.

The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 6.03%. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 1,267,995 shares of its common stock. As of September 30, 2023, Simon had approximately $8.8 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.4 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.4 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities. Dividends Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.90 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This is an increase of $0.10, or 5.6% year-over-year.

The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 8, 2023.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023.

2023 Guidance The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.67 to $6.77 per diluted share and FFO to be within a range of $12.15 to $12.25 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2023.

The FFO per diluted share range is an increase from the $11.85 to $11.95 per diluted share range provided on August 2, 2023, or an increase of $0.30 per diluted share at the mid-point.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2023







Low

High

End

End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders







per diluted share* $6.67

$6.77 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share







of unconsolidated entities 5.45

5.45 Loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or







disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in







unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 0.03

0.03

Estimated FFO per diluted share* $12.15

$12.25







* Includes year-to-date unrealized gains of $0.05 from mark-to-market of publicly traded equity instruments

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday, October 30, 2023.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at simon.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 6, 2023.

To access the audio replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (international +1-412-317-6671) passcode 13741427.



Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our third quarter 2023 performance is available at simon . This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, simon . We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter.

FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, recessionary pressures, wars, escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East, and supply chain disruptions; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities at our properties; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; the increased focus on ESG metrics and reporting; environmental liabilities; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; the loss of key management personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; changes in market rates of interest; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.

The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC.

The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,

NYSE: SPG ). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,298,737 $ 1,215,470

$ 3,801,880 $ 3,618,035 Management fees and other revenues 30,055 28,654

92,511 85,051 Other income 82,156 71,662

237,007 188,464 Total revenue 1,410,948 1,315,786

4,131,398 3,891,550











EXPENSES:









Property operating 136,541 120,858

366,553 336,929 Depreciation and amortization 315,259 301,754

941,851 910,190 Real estate taxes 115,456 109,932

338,452 333,611 Repairs and maintenance 22,660 21,639

67,837 63,993 Advertising and promotion 28,809 27,102

86,713 72,429 Home and regional office costs 47,679 43,711

154,505 143,424 General and administrative 9,070 7,784

28,235 24,977 Other 41,240 30,810

132,369 106,649 Total operating expenses 716,714 663,590

2,116,515 1,992,202











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 694,234 652,196

2,014,883 1,899,348











Interest expense (212,210) (187,878)

(629,725) (560,353) Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net 158,192 -

194,629 - Income and other tax expense (43,218) (8,256)

(40,252) (31,168) Income from unconsolidated entities 95,480 163,086

207,835 434,343 Unrealized (losses) gains in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments, net (6,175) (14,563)

20,049 (63,412) (Loss) gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,











assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (5,541) 17,262

(9,897) 879











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 680,762 621,847

1,757,522 1,679,637











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

85,789 81,975

222,710 214,722 Preferred dividends 834 834

2,503 2,503











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 594,139 $ 539,038

$ 1,532,309 $ 1,462,412























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.82 $ 1.65

$ 4.68 $ 4.46

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







September 30, December 31,

2023 2022 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 38,951,669 $ 38,326,912 Less - accumulated depreciation 17,410,320 16,563,749

21,541,349 21,763,163 Cash and cash equivalents 769,031 621,628 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 757,612 823,540 Investment in TRG, at equity 3,106,062 3,074,345 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,456,649 1,561,112 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 3,617,515 3,511,263 Right-of-use assets, net 489,989 496,930 Deferred costs and other assets 1,226,395 1,159,293 Total assets $ 32,964,602 $ 33,011,274





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 24,916,760 $ 24,960,286 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,626,333 1,491,583 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,758,175 1,699,828 Dividend payable 3,347 1,997 Lease liabilities 490,825 497,953 Other liabilities 556,289 535,736 Total liabilities 29,351,729 29,187,383





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 202,465 212,239





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock ( total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 850,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 41,188 41,435





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,900,671 and



342,905,419 issued and outstanding, respectively 34 34





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 11,392,636 11,232,881 Accumulated deficit (6,218,936) (5,926,974) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (140,987) (164,873) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 16,661,258 and 15,959,628 shares, respectively (2,121,201) (2,043,979) Total stockholders' equity 2,952,734 3,138,524 Noncontrolling interests 457,674 473,128 Total equity 3,410,408 3,611,652 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,964,602 $ 33,011,274

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023 2022

2023 2022











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 743,388 $ 710,084

$ 2,212,197 $ 2,142,068 Other income 129,021 72,355

357,261 258,446 Total revenue 872,409 782,439

2,569,458 2,400,514











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 165,406 153,002

475,364 445,214 Depreciation and amortization 159,560 169,453

483,361 504,926 Real estate taxes 63,607 59,008

192,550 187,697 Repairs and maintenance 19,034 17,632

55,452 58,322 Advertising and promotion 19,188 17,153

58,702 52,718 Other 63,696 48,866

180,213 146,595 Total operating expenses 490,491 465,114

1,445,642 1,395,472











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 381,918 317,325

1,123,816 1,005,042











Interest expense (172,523) (147,539)

(508,230) (438,559) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 19,395 4,522

20,529 4,522











NET INCOME $ 228,790 $ 174,308

$ 636,115 $ 571,005











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 124,272 $ 83,222

$ 329,338 $ 280,919











Our Share of Net Income 104,518 91,086

306,777 290,086 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (14,933) (14,928)

(44,781) (45,153) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in Unconsolidated Entities, net - (2,532)

(454) (2,532)











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 89,585 $ 73,626

$ 261,542 $ 242,401



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



September 30, December 31,

2023 2022 Assets:



Investment properties, at cost $ 19,085,972 $ 19,256,108 Less - accumulated depreciation 8,673,301 8,490,990

10,412,671 10,765,118 Cash and cash equivalents 1,413,812 1,445,353 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 470,337 546,025 Right-of-use assets, net 123,149 143,526 Deferred costs and other assets 544,390 482,375 Total assets $ 12,964,359 $ 13,382,397





Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:



Mortgages $ 14,324,171 $ 14,569,921 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 990,731 961,984 Lease liabilities 113,047 133,096 Other liabilities 380,490 446,064 Total liabilities 15,808,439 16,111,065





Preferred units 67,450 67,450 Partners' deficit (2,911,530) (2,796,118) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 12,964,359 $ 13,382,397





Our Share of:



Partners' deficit $ (1,277,109) $ (1,232,086) Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,184,743 1,219,117 Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ (92,366) $ (12,969)



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









September 30,

September 30,









2023

2022

2023

2022























Consolidated Net Income (D)



$



680,762

$

621,847

$

1,757,522

$

1,679,637 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:











































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated



















properties





313,053

299,202

933,669

903,137

Our share of depreciation and amortization from

















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 207,607

204,428

622,258

645,130

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 5,541

(17,262)

9,897

(879)

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in

















properties



1,149

(3,616)

751

(2,498)

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,















and loss (gain) on disposal of properties (6,045)

(4,396)

(16,255)

(13,640)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(3,939)

(3,939) FFO of the Operating Partnership

$

1,200,754

$

1,098,890

$

3,303,903

$

3,206,948















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share



$





1.82

$





1.65

$





4.68

$





4.46

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties

















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated



















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling



















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.37

1.33

4.11

4.08

Loss (gain) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 0.01

(0.05)

0.03

- Diluted FFO per share





$





3.20

$





2.93

$





8.82

$





8.54























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$

1,200,754

$

1,098,890

$

3,303,903

$

3,206,948 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(152,599)

(138,760)

(418,135)

(404,008) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $

1,048,155

$

960,130

$

2,885,768

$

2,802,940























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 327,159

327,286

327,101

328,107 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 47,658

47,304

47,396

47,293 Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 374,817

374,590

374,497

375,400























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$





3.20

$





2.93

$





8.82

$





8.54

Percent Change





9.2

%





3.3

%





















































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:

















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein.

The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments.

Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments.

For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share.

FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business.

We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs.

We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate.

Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO.

We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:















































- Gain on land sales of $3.2 million and $9.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $7.8 million and $15.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments increased (decreased) income by $1.4 million and ($6.8) million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and ($10.4) million and ($22.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased (decreased) income by $0.0 million and $0.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and ($0.3) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

SOURCE Simon