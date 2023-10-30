Fathom Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call For Wednesday, November 8, 2023 At 5:00 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARY, N.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc.
(Nasdaq: FTHM ) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 5:00
p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Call Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Time:
5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 833-685-0908
International dial-in: 412-317-5742
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available via the investor relations section of the company's website at
.
A telephone replay of the call will be available through November 15, 2023.
U.S. replay dial-in: 877-344-7529
International replay dial-in: 412-317-0088
Replay ID: 7862010
About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title.
For more information, visit
.
Investor Contact:
Alex
Kovtun and Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]
