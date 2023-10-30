Darling Ingredients Inc. To Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the results during a live conference call at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

To access the call as a listener, please register for the audio-only webcast .

To join the call as a participant to ask a question, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on November 8, 2023, or call 844-868-8847 (United States) or 412-317-6593 (International) and ask for "The Darling Ingredients Call" that day.

A replay of the call will be available online via the webcast registration link and via phone at 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International) using reference passcode 7150600.

The phone replay will be available two hours after the call concludes through November 15, 2023.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR ) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader , the company operates more than 260 facilities in over 15 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii. Follow us on LinkedIn .