Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

The financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were as follows:

● Revenue was $474.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a 7.6% increase from $441.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and a 4.1% decrease from $495.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. ● GAAP gross margin was 55.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with 58.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 55.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excluding the impact of $1.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with 59.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense. ● GAAP operating expenses were $128.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with $139.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $96.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excluding $32.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.3 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, excluding $41.8 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.2 million for deferred compensation plan income. ● GAAP operating income was $135.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with $151.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $167.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excluding $33.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.4 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $193.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, excluding $43.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.2 million for deferred compensation plan income. ● GAAP other income, net, was $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with $5.0 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excluding $1.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, excluding $1.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP income before income taxes was $137.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with $151.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $171.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excluding $33.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $195.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, excluding $43.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for net deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP net income was $121.2 million and $2.48 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $124.3 million and $2.57 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP net income (1) was $150.3 million and $3.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excluding $33.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $4.8 million for related tax effects, compared with $170.7 million and $3.53 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, excluding $43.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $3.2 million for related tax effects.

The financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows:



● Revenue was $1,367.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a 2.5% increase from $1,334.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. ● GAAP gross margin was 56.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 58.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 56.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, excluding the impact of $3.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 58.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding the impact of $3.7 million for stock-based compensation expense. ● GAAP operating expenses were $397.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $390.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $288.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, excluding $105.3 million for stock-based compensation expense, $3.8 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $277.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding $122.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $8.9 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets. ● GAAP operating income was $372.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $389.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $485.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, excluding $108.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, $4.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $506.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding $125.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $9.0 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets. ● GAAP other income, net, was $14.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with other expense, net, of $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $10.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, excluding $3.4 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding $8.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense. ● GAAP income before income taxes was $386.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $384.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $495.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, excluding $108.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.8 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $509.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding $125.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.4 million for net deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets. ● GAAP net income was $330.5 million and $6.78 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $318.6 million and $6.60 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. ● Non-GAAP net income (1) was $433.8 million and $8.90 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, excluding $108.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.8 million for net deferred compensation plan expense, $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets and $6.1 million for related tax effects, compared with $445.9 million and $9.23 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding $125.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.4 million for net deferred compensation plan income, $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets and $1.9 million for related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, End Market 2023 2022 2023 2022 Storage and Computing $ 129,462 $ 112,880 $ 373,827 $ 331,754 Enterprise Data 98,938 75,274 194,083 182,982 Automotive 95,171 87,073 304,907 202,638 Industrial 42,141 58,713 139,339 163,116 Communications 46,786 72,296 163,985 187,169 Consumer 62,369 89,182 190,919 266,477 Total $ 474,867 $ 495,418 $ 1,367,060 $ 1,334,136



The following is a summary of revenue by product family (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months

Ended September 30, Product Family 2023 2022 2023 2022 DC to DC $ 447,394 $ 462,982 $ 1,290,750 $ 1,264,081 Lighting Control 27,473 32,436 76,310 70,055 Total $ 474,867 $ 495,418 $ 1,367,060 $ 1,334,136



“While we expect visibility to remain limited in the short term, which was the same as last quarter, we continue to execute on our long-term strategy,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS's financial targets for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023:

● Revenue in the range of $442.0 million to $462.0 million. ● GAAP gross margin between 55.2% and 55.8%. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) between 55.4% and 56.0%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.2%. ● GAAP operating expenses, between $127.1 million and $131.1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) between $95.9 million and $97.9 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $31.2 million to $33.2 million. ● Total stock-based compensation expenses of $32.2 million to $34.2 million. ● Interest and other income of $4.1 million to $4.5 million. ● Fully diluted shares outstanding between 48.7 million and 49.1 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before income taxes differ from net income, net income per share, gross margin, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before income taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense (income), amortization of purchased intangible assets and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan expense (income). Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income (expense). Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan expense (income). Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan expense (income). Non-GAAP income before income taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and net deferred compensation plan expense (income). Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS's core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.



Earnings Webinar

MPS plans to host a Zoom webinar covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, October 30, 2023. You can access the webinar at: . The webinar will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions. MPS's mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient and cost-effective, while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,178 $ 288,607 Short-term investments 621,123 449,266 Accounts receivable, net 185,820 182,714 Inventories 397,288 447,290 Other current assets 109,967 42,742 Total current assets 1,735,376 1,410,619 Property and equipment, net 358,226 357,157 Goodwill 6,571 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 23,676 35,252 Other long-term assets 204,240 249,286 Total assets $ 2,328,089 $ 2,058,885 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS ' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,707 $ 61,461 Accrued compensation and related benefits 64,634 88,260 Other accrued liabilities 120,677 113,679 Total current liabilities 250,018 263,400 Income tax liabilities 55,806 53,509 Other long-term liabilities 77,401 73,374 Total liabilities 383,225 390,283 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 47,911 and 47,107, respectively 1,092,569 975,276 Retained earnings 899,398 716,403 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,103 ) (23,077 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,944,864 1,668,602 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,328,089 $ 2,058,885





Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 474,867 $ 495,418 $ 1,367,060 $ 1,334,136 Cost of revenue 211,326 204,516 597,064 553,393 Gross profit 263,541 290,902 769,996 780,743 Operating expenses: Research and development 64,787 67,263 192,184 178,497 Selling, general and administrative 63,188 71,768 205,645 212,353 Total operating expenses 127,975 139,031 397,829 390,850 Operating income 135,566 151,871 372,167 389,893 Other income (expense), net 2,289 5 14,129 (5,720 ) Income before income taxes 137,855 151,876 386,296 384,173 Income tax expense 16,692 27,539 55,827 65,591 Net income $ 121,163 $ 124,337 $ 330,469 $ 318,582 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.54 $ 2.66 $ 6.96 $ 6.83 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 2.57 $ 6.78 $ 6.60 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 47,780 46,829 47,501 46,643 Diluted 48,792 48,349 48,734 48,295





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,020 $ 1,186 $ 3,317 $ 3,691 Research and development 8,480 9,287 26,407 26,875 Selling, general and administrative 24,103 32,524 78,880 95,157 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 33,603 $ 42,997 $ 108,604 $ 125,723





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 121,163 $ 124,337 $ 330,469 $ 318,582 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 33,603 42,997 108,604 125,723 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 33 99 99 Deferred compensation plan expense (income), net 256 125 767 (350 ) Tax effect (4,777 ) 3,161 (6,144 ) 1,885 Non-GAAP net income $ 150,278 $ 170,653 $ 433,795 $ 445,939 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 3.15 $ 3.64 $ 9.13 $ 9.56 Diluted $ 3.08 $ 3.53 $ 8.90 $ 9.23 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 47,780 46,829 47,501 46,643 Diluted 48,792 48,349 48,734 48,295





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 263,541 $ 290,902 $ 769,996 $ 780,743 Gross margin 55.5 % 58.7 % 56.3 % 58.5 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 1,020 1,186 3,317 3,691 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (75 ) 5 385 (46 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 264,486 $ 292,093 $ 773,698 $ 784,388 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.7 % 59.0 % 56.6 % 58.8 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total operating expenses $ 127,975 $ 139,031 $ 397,829 $ 390,850 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (32,583 ) (41,811 ) (105,287 ) (122,032 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (33 ) (33 ) (99 ) (99 ) Deferred compensation plan income (expense) 1,280 1,210 (3,793 ) 8,911 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 96,639 $ 98,397 $ 288,650 $ 277,630





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total operating income $ 135,566 $ 151,871 $ 372,167 $ 389,893 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation expense 33,603 42,997 108,604 125,723 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 33 99 99 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (1,355 ) (1,205 ) 4,178 (8,957 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 167,847 $ 193,696 $ 485,048 $ 506,758





RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total other income (expense), net $ 2,289 $ 5 $ 14,129 $ (5,720 ) Adjustments to reconcile other income (expense), net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 1,611 1,330 (3,411 ) 8,607 Non-GAAP other income, net $ 3,900 $ 1,335 $ 10,718 $ 2,887





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total income before income taxes $ 137,855 $ 151,876 $ 386,296 $ 384,173 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation expense 33,603 42,997 108,604 125,723 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 33 99 99 Deferred compensation plan expense (income), net 256 125 767 (350 ) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 171,747 $ 195,031 $ 495,766 $ 509,645





2023 FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending

December 31, 2023 Low High Gross margin 55.2 % 55.8 % Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 0.2 % 0.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.4 % 56.0 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ending

December 31, 2023 Low High Operating expenses $ 127,100 $ 131,100 Adjustments to reconcile operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (31,200 ) (33,200 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 95,900 $ 97,900



