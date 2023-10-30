Denny's Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter 2023

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased to have generated a 1.8% increase in Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** and 15.5% growth in Adjusted EBITDA* during the third quarter. Despite a persistently challenging operating environment, we remain laser-focused on providing best-in-class breakfast, an unbeatable value proposition, and convenience through off-premises options.”

Ms. Valade continued,“We are pleased to announce a meaningful number of Keke's development agreements as we welcome Denny's franchisees into the Keke's system. Additionally, we are excited by the progress we are making with our CRAVE strategies and positive momentum with the Keke's brand, which combined should translate into a long-term winning proposition for many years to come.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights



Total operating revenue was $114.2 million compared to $117.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.8% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2022, including 2.1% at domestic franchised restaurants and (1.4)% at company restaurants.

Opened eight franchised restaurants, including two international Denny's locations and one Keke's location.

Completed four Denny's franchised restaurant remodels.

Operating income was $14.0 million compared to $15.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.2 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $7.3 million, or 13.7% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $9.4 million and $0.17, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $22.2 million.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $15.1 million, ($1.9) million, and ($13.4) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $12.0 million. Repurchased $16.5 million of common stock.



Third Quarter 2023 Results

Franchise and license revenue was $61.0 million compared to $65.2 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by a $4.4 million decrease in initial and other fees associated with the sale of kitchen equipment in the prior year quarter. These impacts were partially offset by Denny's franchised restaurants same-restaurant sales** growth and a full quarter of Keke's franchise revenue contribution in the current quarter compared to a partial contribution in the prior year quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $53.2 million compared to $52.2 million in the prior year quarter. This growth was primarily due to an increase of $0.8 million at Keke's company restaurant sales in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.2 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $30.7 million, or 47.0%, in the prior year quarter. Approximately 330 basis points of the favorable change in margin rate resulted from a lower kitchen modernization rollout impact in the current year quarter.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $7.3 million, or 13.7% of company restaurant sales, compared to $3.8 million, or 7.2%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to lower legal settlement expense, improvements in product costs, and more equivalent units compared to the prior year quarter.

Total general and administrative expenses were $18.2 million, compared to $16.6 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to increases in share-based compensation expense and corporate administration expenses, partially offset by a reduction in performance-based incentive compensation.

The provision for income taxes was $1.7 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 17.6% for the quarter. Approximately $2.6 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. This change in net income was primarily due to $10.8 million of gains related to dedesignated interest rate swap valuation adjustments in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.17 compared to $0.12 in the prior year quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $258.6 million of total debt outstanding, including $248.1 million of borrowings under its credit facility.



Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $12.0 million after investing $3.4 million in cash capital expenditures, including one company restaurant remodel and facilities maintenance.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $16.5 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $116.6 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The Company updated its full year 2023 guidance reflecting management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially: