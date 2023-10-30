Exagen To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 13, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market close on Monday, November 13, 2023. John Aballi, Exagen's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's results at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT).



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (201) 389-0918 (U.S.) or (877) 407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at exagen .

A replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET (8:59 PM PT). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (201) 612-7415 (U.S.) or (877) 660-6853 (international) using passcode 13741926. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients' clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas



760.560.1525

Company

Exagen Inc.

Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer



Tags $XGN Exagen Diagnostics Q3 Earnings AVISE CTD Related Links