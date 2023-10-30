Astec Announces Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on or about December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2023.
About ASTEC
Astec is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.
Stephen C. Anderson
Senior VP, Investor Relations
+1 (423) 899-5898
