Nonprofit Alliance Of Consumer Advocates Saves Patricia Moran From Foreclosure: A Tale Of Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Rescues Homeowner Patricia Moran from Foreclosure, Providing a Lifeline for Families in Crisis

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Patricia Moran, a homeowner facing the daunting prospect of foreclosure on her second mortgage, found a ray of hope when she turned to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. After being 10 years behind on her second mortgage, facing a delinquent amount of $93,712.33 with a monthly payment of $632.60 and an interest rate of 4%, Patricia's dream of keeping her home seemed bleak. However, thanks to Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's dedicated efforts, Patricia is now celebrating a victory over foreclosure, securing her future and her disabled adult son's residence.Patricia Moran's story is a testament to the remarkable assistance provided by Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. She initially believed that a previous bankruptcy had resolved her second mortgage, but her lenders suddenly decided to proceed with foreclosure a decade later, placing her in a precarious situation. With the threat of foreclosure looming, Patricia found a surprising ally in Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, thanks to a recommendation from her attorney.Upon contacting Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, Patricia was quickly connected with Ulices Quintero, a compassionate advocate who understood the urgency of her situation. Ulices guided Patricia through the process, helping her gather all the necessary documents. The next step involved Kenia Banegas, another dedicated Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates professional, who meticulously assembled and submitted a loss mitigation package to the lender, while simultaneously demanding the cancellation of the foreclosure proceedings.Through open and persistent communication with the lender, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates successfully persuaded them to cancel Patricia's foreclosure. In an incredible turnaround, after just two months of dedicated work, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates helped Patricia achieve a zero-out-of-pocket cost loan modification . Her delinquent amount was reduced to zero, and her new monthly payment was fixed at an affordable $316.30, all at a 0% interest rate. This remarkable achievement not only allowed Patricia to remain in her cherished home but also offered her much-needed financial stability.Patricia Moran expressed her gratitude, saying, "I cannot thank Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates enough for the incredible support they provided. They helped me when I needed it most and gave me a chance to secure my home and my family's future. Their dedication and expertise are unparalleled."Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's work goes far beyond the financial aspects. They help families like Patricia's maintain the stability they need to provide a safe and secure environment for their loved ones. This commitment to protecting homeowners from foreclosure and helping them stay in their homes is what sets Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates apart.Check out what she had to say as Patricia left Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates a 5 Star Yelp review and recommended her daughter over to Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates to help with her home as well.For more information on how Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates can help homeowners facing foreclosure, please visit or call 855-622-2435.About Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates:Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is a dedicated organization committed to helping homeowners in need, offering expert assistance and advocacy to navigate the complexities of foreclosure and mortgage modification. Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's mission is to provide hope and support to families facing foreclosure, helping them maintain the stability and security of their homes.

