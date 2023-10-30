Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Thriving Demand CAGR 11.5% (2022-2032) Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.7 Billion in FY 2022, reflecting a growth from US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Over the previous year, the industry experienced a notable year-on-year increase of 9.6%. Looking ahead, the demand for oligonucleotide synthesis is expected to thrive at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032, ultimately reaching a substantial value of US$ 17 Billion by the conclusion of 2032.

Oligonucleotide synthesis is a critical process in molecular biology and biotechnology, serving as the foundation for various applications, including PCR, DNA sequencing, gene editing, and gene synthesis. The oligonucleotide synthesis market has been experiencing robust growth over the past decade, driven by advancements in genomics, personalized medicine, and the increasing demand for custom-designed DNA and RNA sequences. This market revolves around the production of short DNA or RNA strands, known as oligonucleotides, and their commercial distribution to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and research laboratories.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Opportunity:

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is poised for continued expansion due to several key opportunities. One of the most significant drivers is the surging demand for customized oligos for gene therapy and gene editing, as these technologies offer immense potential in treating genetic disorders and diseases. In addition, the growing application of oligonucleotides in diagnostic tests, therapeutics, and vaccine development presents substantial market opportunities. Moreover, the increasing focus on synthetic biology and the rise of CRISPR-Cas9 technology have created a need for high-quality, tailor-made oligonucleotides.

Furthermore, the emergence of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies has opened up avenues for large-scale oligo synthesis to support research and diagnostic applications. The development of long-read sequencing methods and the use of oligos as sequencing primers have further expanded the market's growth prospects. The demand for gene synthesis services and gene libraries for synthetic biology research is also expected to contribute significantly to the market's expansion.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising opportunities, the oligonucleotide synthesis market faces several challenges. The first major challenge is the need for constant technological advancements to improve synthesis efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the purity and yield of oligos. These advancements require substantial investment in research and development, which can be a barrier for smaller players in the market.

Quality control and regulation are other significant hurdles. The production of oligonucleotides must meet stringent quality standards, and regulatory compliance is essential, especially in the context of oligo-based diagnostics and therapeutics. Keeping up with evolving regulatory guidelines is a constant challenge for market participants.

Market competition is also intense, with numerous established and emerging players vying for market share. Staying competitive in terms of pricing, product quality, and innovation is vital. Furthermore, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is influenced by factors like the cost of raw materials, such as nucleotide monomers, which can fluctuate, affecting production costs.

Key Players:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation (NYSE: TMO )

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: IDT )

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

GE Healthcare (NASDAQ: GEHC )

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

TriLink Biotechnologies LLC

BioAutomation ATDBio Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent providers of Oligonucleotide Synthesis rely on strategic partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and the introduction of new software solutions to maintain their position in the global market. These market leaders prioritize continuous innovation to ensure a seamless relationship between clients and customers.

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a renowned leader in the field of scientific services, announced the successful acquisition of Henogen S.A., Novasep's viral vector manufacturing business in Belgium, for a substantial sum of approximately 725 Million Euros in cash. This acquisition further solidifies Thermo Fisher's dominance in the industry.

Similarly, in June 2019, CordenPharma International and GE Healthcare's Dharmacon Business joined forces in a strategic collaboration aimed at providing a comprehensive solution for oligonucleotide-based drug discovery. This collaboration specifically addressed the challenges faced by researchers when transitioning from the research and preclinical stages to drug development and clinical trials, particularly in terms of speed and capacity.

By actively pursuing such partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and software advancements, prominent Oligonucleotide Synthesis providers demonstrate their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market and ensuring the success of their client-customer relationships.

Key Segments Covered in the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry Survey



Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Product :



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Reagents & Consumables



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Equipment



Synthesized Oligonucleotides:





DNA Oligonucleotides



RNA Oligonucleotides

Other Oligonucleotide Synthesis Products

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Application :



Research





Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)





Next-Generation Sequencing



Others



Therapeutics





Antisense Oligonucleotides



Nucleic Acid Aptamers

Diagnostics

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by End User :



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Oligonucleotide Synthesis by Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact :

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



