1St Capital Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Performance highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.22 for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.11 and $0.48 for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.



Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $2.8 million, as compared to $1.8 million and $3.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company's return on average equity was 8.06%, as compared to 4.13% and 16.44% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company's return on average assets was 0.48% as compared to 0.25% and 1.04% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company's net interest margin was 3.37% as compared to 3.20% and 3.46% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company's efficiency ratio was 67.77%, as compared to 77.32% and 59.54% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.



The Company recorded provision for loan loss expense of $1.16 million and $1.05 million respectively for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023. There was no provision expense recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



As of September 30, 2023, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.22%, as compared to 0.07% and 0.04% for June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.



As of September 30, 2023, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $984.1 million, $906.1 million, and $600.9 million, respectively.



Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, exceed well capitalized thresholds.

At September 30, 2023, the Company has $395.1 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 40.2% of total assets. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's third quarter 2023 net interest income increased $607 thousand, or 8.0%, to $8.24 million as compared with $7.63 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as earning asset yields outpaced expansion in funding costs. Loan interest income increased $316 thousand, or 4.4%, to $7.54 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $7.22 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest income on investment securities remained stable at $1.94 million and $1.93 million, respectively, for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023. Other interest income increased $235 thousand, or 53.2%, to $677 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to $442 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to higher yields on higher average cash balances. Interest expense declined $34 thousand, or 1.7%, to $2.01 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.04 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to the retirement of wholesale borrowings and brokered CDs in the third quarter. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt. The Company's net interest margin increased 17 basis points (bps) to 3.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.20% when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in earning asset yields. The 12 bps expansion of loan yields from 4.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 outpaced funding costs. The Company's cost of funds declined 5 bps from 0.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to 0.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, more commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) method on January 1, 2023, using the modified retrospective method with no adjustments to prior period comparative financial statements for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposure as well as held to maturity securities, which resulted in a $127 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, a $3 thousand reserve for held-to-maturity securities and a $26 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments. The impact to retained earnings, net of taxes, was $111 thousand. Reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States. Provision expense of $1.16 million was recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.05 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The provision expense was driven by overall loan growth and charge offs within the wholesale loan pool portfolios. Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense decreased $334 thousand, or 5.50%, to $5.8 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $6.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This decrease is primarily due to a decline in Salaries & Benefits expense during the period. Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets at September 30, 2023 increased $23.2 million, or 2.4%, to $984.1 million as compared to $960.9 million at June 30, 2023. Cash and due from banks increased $14.5 million, or 32.7%, to $58.8 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $44.3 million at June 30, 2023. Total loans outstanding were $600.9 million as of September 30, 2023, representing a $15.8 million, or 2.7%, increase from the June 30, 2023 outstanding balance of $585.1 million. Growth was balanced across all core loan sectors, with Residential 1-4 units and Investor CRE experiencing the greatest dollar growth within the quarterly period. This growth was partially offset by declines in wholesale consumer and lease pools which continue to pay down.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2023 % of Total Loans 6/30/2023 % of Total Loans 9/30/2022 % of Total Loans Construction / land (including farmland) $ 27,671 4.6 % $ 24,212 4.1 % $ 12,403 2.1 % Residential 1 to 4 units 63,038 10.5 % 58,952 10.1 % 56,592 9.7 % Home equity lines of credit 3,535 0.6 % 3,643 0.6 % 4,909 0.8 % Multifamily 84,157 14.0 % 80,796 13.8 % 82,936 14.1 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 125,664 20.9 % 123,545 21.1 % 111,097 18.9 % Investor commercial real estate 194,087 32.3 % 189,216 32.3 % 188,930 32.2 % Commercial and industrial 46,743 7.8 % 42,949 7.4 % 39,804 6.8 % Paycheck Protection Program -- 0.0 % -- 0.0 % -- 0.0 % Leases 30,113 5.0 % 33,618 5.8 % 45,049 7.7 % Consumer 15,837 2.6 % 18,882 3.2 % 30,902 5.3 % Other loans 10,030 1.7 % 9,258 1.6 % 14,176 2.4 % Total loans 600,875 100.0 % 585,071 100.0 % 586,798 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (6,918 ) (6,746 ) (7,560 ) Net loans held for investment $ 593,957 $ 578,325 $ 579,238



The investment portfolio decreased $10.3 million to $282.8 million from a balance of $293.1 million at June 30, 2023. The decline is reflective of paydowns and a $7.1 million increase in unrealized losses associated with the Company's available-for-sale investment security portfolio; unrealized losses totaled $45.7 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $38.6 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in unrealized losses was driven by changes in the treasury yield curve that negatively impacted the portfolio's valuation. At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, $70.8 million and $70.5 million, respectively, of the investment portfolio were classified as held-to-maturity. As of September 30, 2023, investments classified as held-to-maturity comprise approximately 25% of the portfolio.

Total deposits were $906.1 million at September 30, 2023 representing a $26.7 million, or 3.0%, increase compared to total deposits of $879.4 million at June 30, 2023. Third quarter deposit growth originated from both new and existing relationships. Noninterest-bearing balances continue to comprise nearly half of total deposits at September 30, 2023 (45.7%).

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2023 % of Total Deposits 6/30/2023 % of Total Deposits 9/30/2022 % of Total Deposits Interest- bearing checking accounts $ 56,535 6.2 % $ 47,483 5.4 % $ 69,258 7.5 % Money market 289,700 32.0 % 287,148 32.6 % 308,722 33.5 % Savings 115,583 12.8 % 116,582 13.3 % 109,653 11.9 % Time 29,775 3.3 % 33,044 3.8 % 10,256 1.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 491,593 54.3 % 484,257 55.1 % 497,889 54.0 % Noninterest-bearing 414,470 45.7 % 395,132 44.9 % 424,312 46.0 % Total deposits $ 906,063 100.0 % $ 879,389 100.0 % $ 922,201 100.0 %

Uninsured deposits represent $355.3 million, or 49%, of total deposits at September 30, 2023. The Company maintains borrowing capacity of $395.1 million in secured and unsecured funding sources at September 30, 2023 covering 111.2% of uninsured balances.

Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023. No other borrowings were outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, as deposit growth and cash flows generated by the loan and bond portfolios provided sufficient liquidity for operations.

Shareholder's equity totaled $54.1 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to $57.8 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), a component of equity, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the cap corridor and fair value hedges which positively impacted AOCI. The negative AOCI impact in the third quarter was partially offset by $1.2 million in net income contribution. The unrealized loss position on the held-to-maturity investment securities was captured at the date of transfer and amortizes over the remaining life of the bonds with market value movements having no future impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2023, nonperforming assets were 0.22% of the Company's total assets, compared with 0.07% at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 1.15% of outstanding loans at September 30, 2023, unchanged from 1.15% at June 30, 2023. The Company had $138 thousand in nonaccrual loans at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, representing 0.02% of total loans in each period. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $992 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Charge-offs for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 were all within the purchased consumer and lease pools, with the exception of a $46 thousand charge off of the unguaranteed portion of an SBA loan in the second quarter.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 2,069 $ 487 $ 409 Other nonaccrual loans 138 138 -- Other real estate owned -- -- -- Total nonperforming assets $ 2,207 $ 625 $ 409 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.29 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 313.46 % 1079.36 % 1848.34 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.07 % 0.04 %





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED ($ in 000s, except per share data) Assets 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Cash and due from banks $ 58,826 $ 44,320 $ 41,842 Investment securities available-for-sale 212,075 222,662 259,472 Investment securities held-to-maturity 70,756 70,468 72,818 Loans and leases held for investment 600,875 585,071 586,798 Allowance for credit losses (6,918 ) (6,746 ) (7,560 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 593,957 578,325 579,238 Other Assets 48,480 45,129 41,241 Total assets $ 984,094 $ 960,904 $ 994,611 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 414,470 $ 395,132 $ 424,312 Interest-bearing 491,593 484,257 497,889 Total deposits 906,063 879,389 922,201 Subordinated debentures 14,795 14,776 14,719 Other borrowings -- -- -- Other liabilities 9,099 8,915 9,415 Shareholders' equity 54,137 57,824 48,276 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 984,094 $ 960,904 $ 994,611 Shares outstanding 5,529,805 5,518,996 5,476,092 Earnings per share basic $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.49 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.48 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 9.79 $ 10.48 $ 8.82



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 7,538 $ 7,222 $ 7,011 Investment securities 1,936 1,929 2,055 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 93 78 62 Other income 677 442 126 Total interest and dividend income 10,244 9,671 9,254 Interest expense 2,008 2,042 669 Net interest income 8,236 7,629 8,585 Provision for credit losses 1,164 1,052 -- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,072 6,577 8,585 Noninterest income 314 297 395 Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities -- -- 51 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 3,386 3,615 3,243 Occupancy expense 459 463 451 Data and item processing 325 328 279 Furniture and equipment 113 101 127 Professional services 248 279 168 Other 1,263 1,342 1,109 Total noninterest expenses 5,794 6,128 5,377 Income before provision for income taxes 1,592 746 3,654 Provision for income taxes 398 137 992 Net income $ 1,194 $ 609 $ 2,662





Three Months Ended Selected Average Balances 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Gross loans $ 590,030 $ 584,939 $ 594,624 Investment securities 332,185 333,844 352,564 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,381 4,314 4,058 Other interest earning assets 54,550 43,581 34,162 Total interest earning assets 981,146 966,678 985,408 Total assets 980,038 962,808 1,018,730 Interest-bearing checking accounts 46,713 49,082 65,171 Money market 299,139 260,482 303,802 Savings 117,881 124,088 126,511 Time deposits 30,262 28,375 12,376 Total interest- bearing deposits 493,995 462,027 507,860 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 396,871 386,503 423,166 Total deposits 890,866 848,530 931,026 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 20,163 45,308 15,055 Shareholders' equity $ 58,772 $ 59,145 $ 64,227

Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Return on average total assets 0.48 % 0.25 % 1.04 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.06 % 4.13 % 16.44 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.20 % 3.46 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.33 % 3.18 % 3.34 % Efficiency ratio 67.77 % 77.32 % 59.54 %

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED ($ in 000s) Nine Months Ended Operating Results Data 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 21,478 $ 21,165 Investment securities 5,809 5,650 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 241 179 Other income 1,430 195 Total interest and dividend income 28,958 27,189 Interest expense 5,238 1,772 Net interest income 23,720 25,417 Provision for credit losses 2,906 -- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,814 25,417 Noninterest income 984 1,003 Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities (134 ) 51 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 10,748 10,145 Occupancy expense 1,336 1,348 Data and item processing 962 807 Furniture and equipment 331 417 Professional services 795 451 Other 3,771 3,324 Total noninterest expenses 17,943 16,492 Income before provision for income taxes 3,721 9,979 Provision for income taxes 861 2,705 Net income $ 2,860 $ 7,274





Nine Months Ended Selected Average Balances 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Gross loans $ 582,107 $ 586,294 Investment securities 335,227 362,879 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,252 4,011 Other interest earning assets 44,447 36,790 Total interest earning assets 966,033 989,974 Total assets 963,552 1,014,291 Interest bearing checking accounts 54,019 65,302 Money market 245,187 268,143 Savings 126,592 145,024 Time deposits 23,249 12,102 Total interest-bearing deposits 449,047 490,571 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 417,154 429,581 Total deposits 866,201 920,152 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 28,906 15,758 Shareholders' equity $ 58,361 $ 70,808

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED ($ in 000s)

Nine Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Return on average total assets 0.40 % 0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.55 % 13.74 % Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.43 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.29 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio 73.03 % 62.30 %

Regulatory Capital and Ratios 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2022 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 105,099 $ 103,412 $ 100,148 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 105,099 $ 103,412 $ 100,148 Total regulatory capital $ 112,208 $ 110,312 $ 107,855 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.32 % 10.36 % 10.22 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.01 % 15.26 % 14.44 % Tier 1 capital ratio 15.01 % 15.26 % 14.44 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.03 % 16.28 % 15.55 %

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is . The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

