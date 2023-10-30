Renew Financial Recognized With Prestigious BBB Torch Award For Ethics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This award underscores Renew Financial's dedication to maintaining the highest ethical standards in the residential PACE industry.

- Mark Floyd, Renew Financial CEOOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renew Financial, the pioneer and a leading provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (R-PACE) financing program, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the coveted Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics (formerly the BBB Integrity Awards). This prestigious recognition is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and outstanding service to homeowners and communities.The BBB Torch Award for Ethics is a symbol of excellence and ethical conduct in business, celebrating companies that demonstrate exceptional integrity, honesty, and transparency in their operations. Candidates nominated for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are evaluated by an independent, voluntary panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders.Nominations are judged on criteria based on the four Cs: the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics measures the Character of the organization's leadership; if and how an authentic Culture is being fostered, the company's transparent relationship with its Customers; and the impact the organization is making in the local Community.Renew Financial has consistently exhibited the following qualities that led to this prestigious recognition:1. Customer-Centric Approach: Renew Financial places its customers at the forefront of its operations, ensuring homeowners' needs are met and their concerns addressed with the utmost respect and care.2. Honesty and Transparency: Transparency in all aspects of its business, from lending terms to customer service, is a core value of Renew Financial. Homeowners have come to trust Renew Financial for its straightforward, honest approach.3. Community Involvement: Renew Financial actively participates in and contributes to the communities it serves, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact on local neighborhoods.4. Employee Engagement: Renew Financial fosters a culture of ethical behavior among its employees, encouraging their involvement in maintaining the company's ethical standards.5. Commitment to Environmental Sustainability: In addition to its ethical business practices, Renew Financial is a leader in promoting environmental sustainability through energy-efficient home improvements financed via R-PACE."We are deeply honored to receive the BBB Torch Award for Ethics," said Mark Floyd, CEO of Renew Financial. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to upholding the highest standards and setting a benchmark for excellence within the industry."Renew Financial's commitment to ethical practices extends to its relationships with local communities and governments and the industry as a whole. The company's contribution to environmental sustainability and climate resiliency exemplifies its dedication to making a positive impact on the world.The BBB Torch Award for Ethics showcases Renew Financial as a trusted partner for homeowners, setting a high standard in the residential PACE industry.Renew Financial looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering homeowners with access to affordable and ethical R-PACE financing to improve their homes' safety, efficiency, and resiliency.About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. With a focus on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $1 in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of nearly 1.8 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 416,000 cars from the road, contributed to the creation of over 23,000 local jobs, and savings of over 2.6 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc.

