Employers From Out Of State Look To California For Top Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Many employers are contemplating allowing their employees to work remotely (including out of state) on a permanent basis.

- Kim Gusman, President/CEOSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the labor market remains turbulent and businesses strive to retain their "A" players, many employers are contemplating the possibility of allowing their employees to work remotely on a permanent basis. While this option may seem straightforward, there are several important considerations to take into account, including new employment and compliance guidelines to follow.California's employment laws are not only unique but also much more intensive and complex than the vast majority of other states.“Harassment prevention training is required for most companies, and must be completed every 2 years,” explained Kim Gusman, President & CEO of California Employers Association .“Add in pay scale transparency requirement, an increasing minimum wage and a multitude of leave laws and it's mind-boggling for employers new to California.” That is why the California Employers Association created What's Different in California? A California compliance resource package for out-of-state employers.This resource package will help out-of-state employers get started in California human resources compliance, so you can focus on running your business with peace of mind. This resource package includes:. Compliance Guide Summarizing California's Unique Key Requirements: A digital download covering hiring/onboarding, drug testing/marijuana, wage and hour, leaves of absence, benefits, workers' compensation, mandatory policies and notifications, and safety requirements.. One-Hour Phone Consultation: A one-on-one consultation with a California subject matter expert, to review any questions about the Resource Package.. California Employment Forms: Downloadable New Hire Packet (including a California-compliant job application and 22 other forms) and Termination Packet with links to eight required forms, as well as access to over 30 other employment forms!. State & Federal Labor Law Poster: All-in-one California and federal labor law poster including all employee notices. Employers are required to post these notices in the workplace and/or provide them to California remote workers to post in their home office/remote work location.. Laminated Quick Reference Guide: Double-sided cheat sheet for managers and supervisors to quickly review a myriad of California compliance requirements.In addition to seeking consulting for out-of-state employees, managers should continue to monitor the performance, work product, and conduct of remote employees. A remote work policy and written agreement with the employee should also be established to maintain standards of performance.Employers who take all of these considerations into account can benefit from retaining top talent while still ensuring the success of their businesses.

