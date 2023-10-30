Royal Farms Opens New Location In Suffolk, Virginia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is opening a new location in Suffolk, Virginia on November 20, 2023.



Our "World-Famous Chicken & Kitchen" will be located at 1200 Portsmouth Ave, Suffolk, VA 23434 just 8 minutes away from the Riddick's Folly House Museum. This location will feature a gas station with twelve fuel pumps and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to bring an expansive selection of products to the Suffolk community. Royal Farms is a one-stop shop for groceries, fresh produce, hot food, beer, wine, and grab-and-go snacks and drinks, as well as excellent customer service.

"We are honored to be joining the proud citizens of Suffolk in this new venture," said Elaina Leatherbury, District Leader of Royal Farms. "Royal Farms is excited to call the 'birthplace' of Mr. Peanut, the mascot of Planters' Peanuts, home. Suffolk, Virginia is a wonderful place to live, and we are thrilled to be joining a community filled with so much history, warmth, and friendliness."

Royal Farms will host a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: . Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

Royal Farms will be donating to the Suffolk Foundation. The Suffolk Foundation strives to facilitate and develop philanthropy which will allow charitable grant making to benefit the citizens in the City of Suffolk and the surrounding area. To learn more, go here:

There will be additional Royal Farms locations opening in Virginia in Abingdon, Norfolk, and Bedford in the future.

For Virginians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit . Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards . RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers' hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit:

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee







