Paycompass Announces Launch Of New Agentfirst Podcast

Merchant services firm releases new podcast aimed at sales agents and managers.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PayCompass , one of the fastest growing companies in the payments industry, announced today that it has launched a new podcast, AgentFirst . The podcast will feature conversations about selling in the merchant services and payments industry, including interviews with current/former sales professionals, discussions about opportunities and challenges within the industry, and a variety of other topics presented from the perspective of sales agents.“PayCompass was built on the foundation of the“AgentFirst' ethos,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass.“I'm excited that we now get to have conversations with and about the agents that make this industry so special.”“My own experience as a sales agent and a sales manager is a huge factor in the way we've built our company,” continued Volrath.“I know that there are other folks who have similar experiences and stories, and this podcast will give us a chance to share them and hopefully inspire some folks who are still looking for their own payments story.”PayCompass, founded in early 2020 just months before the global pandemic, operated for the first year and a half out of a corner of Volrath's bedroom. Now, as the company nears the start of its fourth year of operations, it boasts more than a dozen employees and supports merchants in 43 states. The company was recently named a finalist for“Best Places to Work” by the Phoenix Business Journal.About PayCompassPayCompass is a privately held financial services company that offers technology solutions to businesses across North America. While the company's primary offering is payment processing services, it also offers business lending, payroll services, software integration, and point-of-sale solutions. Founded in 2020 by industry veteran Justin Volrath and his wife, Nini, in Phoenix, Arizona, the company is currently based in nearby Tempe. PayCompass offers its solutions through a nationwide network of independent sales agents.

