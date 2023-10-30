Value Transformation Now Providing Technical Services For TAT Piedmont Aviation Power & Actuation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Value Transformation LLC , a leading provider of technical and consultancy services, is pleased to announce a new partnership with TAT Piedmont Power & Actuation, a renowned aviation company.



Piedmont Power & Actuation specializes in providing a wide range of services, including aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and aircraft modification and retrofitting. The company will be leveraging Value Transformation's expertise in technical services, including technical documentation and process management, to strengthen its position as an industry leader.



Value Transformation brings a wealth of product development and product and project management experience, with proven technical competency ranging from product specification to testing. Its adaptable staff members participate as part of each partner's internal team, striving to grow existing talent and improve the volume and quality of work done.



Jon M. Quigley, the CEO of Value Transformation, expressed his enthusiasm about the new relationship, stating, "We are thrilled to work with TAT Piedmont Aviation Power & Actuation, a company renowned for its excellence in aviation services. Value Transformation is committed to delivering the technical expertise and innovative solutions to help Piedmont Aviation thrive in today's competitive aviation market.”



This partnership represents a shared vision of excellence and innovation and a commitment to raising the bar in the aviation industry. Value Transformation and TAT Piedmont Aviation Power & Actuation look forward to a successful collaboration that will benefit their customers and the broader aviation community.



