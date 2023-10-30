Welcoming Piotr Cielas To Foxify: A Strategic Move Towards Innovation

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Road Town, BVI, 30th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , We are pleased to announce that Piotr Cielas, a distinguished figure in the cybersecurity domain, has joined Foxify as a Strategic Advisor. Piotr's extensive background and expertise will undoubtedly enhance our strategic direction.







Piotr Cielas: A Snapshot of Excellence

Piotr's impressive credentials speak volumes about his expertise:

– Currently serving as Director of security for a leading entity in blockchain security solutions.

– Previously held senior cyber security roles for global consulting leader Ernst & Young, following a tenure with global IT service giant, Atos.

Foxify's Vision and Piotr's Role

Danny Winn, CEO/Founder of Foxify, commented,“Foxify has an ambitious roadmap, dedicated to disrupting the status quo through innovation. We are delighted to have someone of Piotr's calibre joining our advisory board as we continue our journey.”

Piotr shared his enthusiasm about this new chapter, stating,“It's a pleasure to be joining the advisory board of such an ambitious business that shares my passion for decentralization & Web3.”

Looking Ahead

With Piotr on board, we are poised to ensure that Foxify remains at the forefront of the decentralized finance landscape.

Welcome aboard, Piotr.