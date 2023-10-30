$MEDUSA Token Skyrockets 350% In Pre-Sale Alongside $DOGE And $SHIB

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, 30th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , $MEDUSA Token (MEDUSA) surges 350% in presale as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) climb. Inspired by the fearsome Gorgon snake empress, MEDUSA is set to strike fear and dominate the market.







As the countdown to its launch on November 19th begins, MEDUSA Token's pre-sale is in full swing, offering exclusive early access to witness the birth of a legend.

The three cryptocurrencies, PEPE (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and MEDUSA Token (MEDUSA), are off to a promising start this week. Even on a day when Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are showing bullish performance, the momentum of these two renowned meme coins in the industry continues unabated. As MEDUSA Token remains in the pre-sale phase, the excitement builds for its eagerly anticipated launch on November 19th.

Despite the bullish performance of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the outset of this week, DOGECOIN (DOGE) stands firm. This original 'meme coin' has not been deterred, with a 29% rise over the past 14 days and a 9.4% increase in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing. These gains solidify analysts' predictions of a positive 2023 for Dogecoin, following its record-breaking performance in 2021. Currently trading at $0.063772, PEPE is projected to reach $0.000010 by the end of 2023, as forecasted by numerous cryptocurrency experts.

ABOUT THE PROJECT:

Medusa is a rapidly emerging community-based meme token that has garnered significant attention in recent days. With a positive market sentiment, the project presents an exceptional opportunity for investing and enjoying the company of like-minded community.

Backed by a robust team and featuring seasoned marketers with a proven history of successful projects, the project is actively establishing a range of marketing and strategic partnerships to bolster its launch. These efforts promise exciting developments in the near future.

Key highlights of the project include:

– Community-driven

– Liquidity locked for 365 days

– Contract renounced

– Extensive marketing campaigns

– Fast-track listing on CMC/CG

– Regular buybacks

– Absence of team tokens and private sale

– 0% buy/sell tax

– 28% of the total supply already burned



Medusa is set to embark on a fair launch on Pinksale with a 5 ETH soft cap scheduled for November 19th. The team has undergone KYC checks and audits, positioning the project for a promising journey ahead. For more info, join the project social media channels.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Company Name: MEDUSA

Website: Person: Larry Williams

Contact Person Title: CEO

City County: New York NY

Company Email:

LINKS ON SOCIALS

Twitter:>

Telegram: Announment:>

Youtube: kYC:https://github.com/cyberscope-io/kyc/blob/main/1-medusa/kyc.png

Audit: >