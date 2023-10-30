Dochq Launches Two New At-Home Health Test Kits: Menopause Check And Menobalance Check

(MENAFN- Pressat)



Menopause Check is a simple at-home test to check menopause status

MenoBalance Check offers a more detailed hormone balance test Both tests form part of DocHQ's Health Check at-home kits that also include tests for cholesterol, diabetes, vitamin and thyroid health





30 October 2023, UK To mark World Menopause Month, DocHQ is pleased to announce the launch of two at-home menopause health checks: Menopause Check and MenoBalance Check.

As information around menopause becomes more widespread, and more women and men begin to understand and discuss its symptoms and effects, women are wanting to know more about their own menopausal status.

This is especially important in the workplace. A recent government study revealed that 3 in 5 women – usually aged between 45 and 55 – were negatively affected at work, and BUPA found that 900,000 left their jobs in 2020 due to menopausal symptoms. BUPA's survey also found that one in 10 respondents didn't know they were going through the menopause.

As part of DocHQ's commitment to women's health, the wellbeing company has expanded its Health Check range to include two new hormone tests – Menopause Check and MenoBalance Check. Both are designed to empower women and provide them with in-depth knowledge and information during this significant life transition. Both tests are available to purchase via the co website and corporate companies can buy them to include as part of employee benefit packages.



Menopause Check

DocHQ's Menopause Check is a simple at-home test offering women a convenient way to determine if they are approaching – or have reached – the menopause. It provides a clear snapshot of their menopausal status by screening Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) levels, which rise as they near this phase.

Recognising menopausal signs such as irregular periods, hot flushes, decreased libido, mood swings, weight gain, thinning hair and dry skin is the first step toward managing their health effectively. The Menopause Check is aimed at women looking for a basic screening test before deciding whether to pursue further testing, or for those who want to track their FSH levels over time.



MenoBalance Check

DocHQ's MenoBalance Check provides a detailed analysis of the patient's hormone balance, helping them better understand and manage their symptoms. It's designed for those who are experiencing mood swings, fatigue or simply seeking a comprehensive understanding of their hormone levels. The test measures Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinising Hormone (LH), Oestradiol, Progesterone, Testosterone and Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG), and the results enable them to make informed decisions about their hormonal wellbeing.

MenoBalance Check is designed for those wanting a more detailed understanding of their hormonal balance. It offers a more thorough assessment of a patient's hormonal status and, in doing so, helps to highlight imbalances within a number of hormones that could be contributing to symptoms.

Both Menopause Check and MenoBalance Check are quick and easy to perform from the comfort of users' own homes via a fringer-prick blood sample kit. Samples are analysed by ISO and UKAS-accredited UK laboratories, and patients receive a GP-verified online report including guidance and next steps within days. They can also access doctor support in case of critical test results.

Tests are available direct to consumers via co , with the Menopause Check priced £79 and the MenoBalance Check priced £108. The tests are also available to corporate companies looking to provide enhanced employee wellbeing benefit packages.

Ends



For more information, please contact:

DocHQ Commercial enquiries:

Madhur Srivastava

CEO, DocHQ

Email:

Tel: 033 00 880645

DocHQ Media enquiries:

Melanie Rutherford

Marketing Manager, DocHQ

Email:

Tel: 07791 750301

Notes to Editors

About DocHQ

DocHQ is your wellbeing partner. As a UK employee benefits provider, our vision is to enable people to make informed health choices and inspire them to improve their quality of life. We are a specialist medical technology provider aimed at enhancing employee wellbeing at work and home – connecting businesses, providers and consumers through technology.

From employee health and wellness programs to physical wellness in the workplace and at home, DocHQ combines medical expertise and technology to offer wellbeing services and solutions in a post-pandemic world. Through developing a network of private clinics and providers across Europe, we deliver a range of employee benefits including Physiotherapy, Health Checks, Fitness, Nutrition and Travel Health.