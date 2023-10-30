RVA Surveyors Expands Its Services With Commercial Lease Advisory

(MENAFN- Pressat) The business rates reduction specialists, RVA Surveyors, have expanded their offering to clients by introducing their new commercial lease advisory service. This service is designed to assist both landlords and tenants in the complex negotiations of commercial leases. It is the first in a series of new services being rolled out to further deliver commercial property solutions to owners and tenants.

RVA have saved over £350 million for clients so far through the Check Challenge Appeal and Audit process. With their rates reduction and commercial lease advisory services, they are well placed to continue delivering significant reductions for their clients.

Commercial lease advisory expansion sees surveyors receive additional training

As part of the initial rollout, several of RVA's surveyors have undertaken extra training. This consisted of both practical and theoretical knowledge. Allowing the team to ensure that they are meeting the ever-growing needs of their clients.

“Commercial leases are a complicated subject, which can catch both landlords and tenants out if they are not careful,” Louis Worthington, Surveyor Mentor at RVA Surveyors, said.

“The lease advisory training has seen our surveyors progressing rapidly. As a result, we are now in the prime position to deliver commercial lease advice [to landlords and tenants].”

The new service works for landlord and tenants across a range of issues, including:



Rent reviews

Lease renewals

Sections 18-25

Dilapidation Lease restructuring

As business owners and leaders wait on tenterhooks for the autumn budget, assistance from the government remains uncertain. RVA Surveyors remain committed to securing significant reductions in their core service throughout England and Wales for companies of all sizes. The introduction of new services allows the company to expand their support for commercial property tenants and owners.

Anthony Hughes, Managing Director of RVA Surveyors , commented:

“It is very exciting to be launching the first of our new services, and I look forward to seeing the positive results we will achieve for our commercial lease advisory clients.”