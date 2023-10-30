(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Alexander's Leaps on Q3, Nine-Month Figures
ALEXANDER'S, INC. (NYSE: ALX) filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 today and reported:
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $10.8 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to $15.1 million, or $2.95 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Funds from operations (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, or $3.63 per diluted share, compared to $22.5 million, or $4.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $86.1 million, or $16.79 per diluted share, compared to $44.5 million, or $8.67 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included $54.0 million, or $10.52 per diluted share, of income as a result of a net gain from the sale of the Rego Park III land parcel.
FFO (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $55.5 million, or $10.81 per diluted share, compared to $66.5 million, or $12.96 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
ALX shares hiked $15.74, or 8.8%, to $194.99.
