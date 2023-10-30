(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Try to Mount Comeback from Correction













U.S. stocks rose Monday as traders braced for a big week filled with a Federal Reserve rate decision, jobs report and Apple's earnings report.

The Dow Jones Industrials barreled 258.55 points to begin Monday at 32,676.14.

The S&P 500 index recovered 23.36 points to 4,140.73.

The NASDAQ jumped 82.71 points to 12,725.72.

The rally was broad-based with all 11 S&P 500 sectors trading higher. Communications services, consumer discretionary and information technology stocks outperformed. Mega-cap tech stocks rose, with shares of Amazon and Meta Platforms up by more than 2%, each.

SoFi Technologies shares popped more than 2% after the financial services company posted a strong third-quarter revenue beat and raised its full-year outlook.

Apple will report earnings Thursday after the bell. The S&P 500's largest member is in a correction itself, down 15% from its 52-week high.

The moves come after the S&P 500 fell into correction territory last week. The broader index shed 2.5% for the week to put it down by more than 10% from its 2023 closing high. It's off 3.2% for October, on pace for its third-straight negative month which would be its first such streak since 2020 as the pandemic struck.

The Federal Reserve decision looms Wednesday, when the central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at the same level. With surging interest rates as the main culprit of this stock market correction, investors will be hoping the Fed signals it could be done raising rates. Traders expect the Fed to be done raising rates at least for 2023.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury faded, raising yields to 4.91% from Friday's 4.84%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices erased $1.88 to $83.66 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices leaped $12.10 to $2,017.30.





















