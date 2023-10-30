Death Toll In Train Crash In Southern India Rise To 14 People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 others injured
in a train accident in southern India late on Sunday, Anadolu
Agency reports citing the officials, Azernews reports.
The incident, involving two trains, occurred in Andhra Pradesh
state, according to Indian Railways and government officials.
Fourteen people died in the accident, a senior civil official in
the state's Vizianagaram district, told Anadolu by phone on
Monday.
A spokesman of Indian Railways, Biswajit Sahu, said that over 50
people were injured and that rescue efforts were over, with the
focus now to be on track restoration work.
Earlier, Indian railways had said a Visakhapatnam-Palasa
passenger train and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special were
involved. A railways spokesman had said the likely reason is“human
error and the overshooting of the signal by the
Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train.”
“Two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from
the rear and the loco of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train
got derailed,” it said.
The incident is the second one this month. Four people were
killed earlier this month after coaches of a passenger train
derailed in Bihar state.
In June, in eastern Odisha state, an accident involving two
passenger trains and a freight train left more than 290 people dead
and over 1,000 injured.
