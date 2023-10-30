Events At Makhachkala Airport Result Of External Interference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The events at Makhachkala airport were largely a result of outside interference, including external information influence," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Azernews reports.

Peskov noted that against the background of television footage showing the horrors of what was happening in the Gaza Strip - the deaths of civilians, children, elderly people, and medics - "it is very easy for the ill-wishers to take advantage of the situation for provocations and instigation."

Peskov pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had always paid and continued to pay unflagging attention to these issues.

"Last week alone, he held a thorough discussion with the leaders of Russia's confessions, where this topic was also discussed," Peskov recalled.

On October 29, mass unrest broke out at Makhachkala airport over the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the soaring tensions in the Middle East. A crowd of several hundred entered the airport building and the airfield. Later, they were driven back by the police. According to the latest data, more than 20 people, including police officers, were injured, and 60 rioters were detained. The Dagestani authorities and clergy condemned the incident as a provocation.