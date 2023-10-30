Events At Makhachkala Airport Result Of External Interference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The events at Makhachkala airport were largely a result of
outside interference, including external information influence,"
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Azernews reports.
"It is well known and obvious that yesterday's events around
Makhachkala airport were largely a result of external interference,
including information influence from outside," the spokesperson
said.
Peskov noted that against the background of television footage
showing the horrors of what was happening in the Gaza Strip - the
deaths of civilians, children, elderly people, and medics - "it is
very easy for the ill-wishers to take advantage of the situation
for provocations and instigation."
Peskov pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had
always paid and continued to pay unflagging attention to these
issues.
"Last week alone, he held a thorough discussion with the leaders
of Russia's confessions, where this topic was also discussed,"
Peskov recalled.
On October 29, mass unrest broke out at Makhachkala airport over
the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the soaring
tensions in the Middle East. A crowd of several hundred entered the
airport building and the airfield. Later, they were driven back by
the police. According to the latest data, more than 20 people,
including police officers, were injured, and 60 rioters were
detained. The Dagestani authorities and clergy condemned the
incident as a provocation.
