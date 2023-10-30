Klyuchevskoi Volcano In Russia's Kamchatka Spews Ash To 7.5 Km Altitude

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Klyuchevskoi volcano erupting in Russia's Kamchatka spewed
an ash plume to an altitude of 7.5 kilometers on Monday, the press
service for the regional branch of the Emergency Situations
Ministry said, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
"The ash plume is stretching northeast towards the Ozyorny Bay.
The town of Ust-Kamchatsk and the village of Krutoberegovo in the
Ust-Kamchatsk municipal district are on its way. There may be a
minor ash fall there," the press service said.
No ash fall has been reported for now, the press service said,
adding that no tourist groups were seen in the volcano's vicinity
either.
The ash plume stretches for 60 kilometers, a statement on the
website of the Kamchatka volcanic eruption monitoring group of the
Volcanology and Seismology Institute of the Russian Academy of
Sciences' Far Eastern branch says.
Earlier, seismologists said that a major eruption of
Klyuchevskoi was possible, as the seismological stations nearby
were recording numerous volcanic quakes and spasmodic volcanic
tremors of increasing intensity.
"In the near future, we should expect an increase in the
volcano's explosive activity, up to a paroxysmal eruption. In this
case, the height of the ash column could reach 12 kilometers, lava
flows could stretch for several kilometers, and long mudslides are
possible from the melting glacier. Falling ash could be several
millimeters thick in nearby communities," the Kamchatka branch of
the Russian Academy of Sciences' Joint Geophysical Service said on
Friday.
The branch asked local residents and tourists to stay away from
the volcano and its vicinity, "considering that the possible
pyroclastic flows make Klyuchevskoi's slopes even more
dangerous."
The Klyuchevskoi volcano's eruption began in June 2023. Before
this, the volcano erupted between fall 2020 and August 2021.
An orange aviation hazard code has been assigned to
Klyuchevskoi, which means its ash could pose a threat to low-flying
aircraft.
Klyuchevskoi is an active volcano in eastern Kamchatka. It is
4,850 meters tall and situated 360 kilometers away from
Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The town of Klyuchi is located on the
volcano's slope, 30 kilometers from the top. Klyuchevskoi is one of
the most active volcanos in the world.
MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107337432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.