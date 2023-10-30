Kyiv Region Hands Over 45 Off-Road Vehicles To Mobile Air Defense Groups

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region has handed over 45 off-road vehicles equipped with turrets and a number of other equipment for mobile air defense fire groups.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"To fulfill the task of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, together with districts, communities, and businesses, continues to increase the number of our mobile fire groups. The safety of Kyiv residents and the protection of critical infrastructure is a common task," Kravchenko emphasized.

According to him, the military already uses the donated vehicles in combat missions.

Half of these off-road vehicles are donated by the official importer of the BMW Group in Ukraine, AWT Bavaria. In the near future, the company plans to transfer another 20 vehicles.

In addition to vehicles, the region also handed over binoculars, Starlink terminals, generators, radios, thermal imagers, laser illumination, quick-release mounts for sights, action cameras, smartphones, electronic tablets and tents to the defenders.

As reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said earlier that local Military Administrations should help strengthen mobile fire groups, which play an important role in destroying enemy kamikaze drones.