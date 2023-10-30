Consequences Of Russian Attack On Bilozerka Shown

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of a Russian attack on Bilozerka.

The relevant photos were published on Facebook .

"Photos show Bilozerka after the Russian army strikes," reads the post.

An ambulance, a veterinary clinic, and the homes of local residents were hit by enemy shells.

A 57-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling.