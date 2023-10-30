Consequences Of Russian Attack On Bilozerka Shown

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of a Russian attack on Bilozerka.
The relevant photos were published on Facebook .
"Photos show Bilozerka after the Russian army strikes," reads the post.
An ambulance, a veterinary clinic, and the homes of local residents were hit by enemy shells. Read also:
Number of injured in shelling of shuttle bus
in Kherson rises to seven
A 57-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling.
MENAFN30102023000193011044ID1107337424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.