Ukrainian Soldiers Trained In UK To Conduct Operations In Urban Conditions, Combat Uavs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian instructors carry out intensive training of Ukrainian defenders in Britain, in particular, teach them how to conduct combat operations in urban conditions and fight against unmanned aerial systems.

“Military instructors of the Canadian Armed Forces are training recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Canadian Armed Forces Operation UNIFIER within the framework of the multinational training operation INTERFLEX on basic military training personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Great Britain,” the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook .



























































As noted, methods of conducting combat operations in urban conditions, methods of combating unmanned aerial systems - precisely these training modules are studied both theoretically and practically by Ukrainian servicemen during the specially developed requirements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect sovereignty, freedom, and independence of Ukraine under the expert guidance of Canadian Armed Forces instructors. This training makes it possible to master the necessary tactical skills, increases the safety and professionalism of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so that servicemen can skillfully use the acquired necessary tactical knowledge for the defense of Ukraine.

The press service underscores that Canada and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland continues to support the people of Ukraine and works tirelessly with our international partners to provide ongoing support to Ukraine in response to Russia's continued violation of international law.

Service members of the Canadian Armed Forces are on the territory of Great Britain to use their experience and train Ukrainian recruits and ensure their operational readiness.

As a reminder, Canadian Armed Forces members have trained over 38,000 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since Operation UNIFIER started in 2015.