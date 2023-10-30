Zelensky, Rutte Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands Ukraine's further defense needs.

That's according to Zelensky's posting on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

During our call, Mark Rutte and I focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense, European security, and the situation in the Middle East. Our previous agreements are being implemented. Additional Patriot missiles, F-16 transfer preparations, patrol boats, and long-term financial aid,” the head of state said.

Zelensky and Rutte discussed Ukraine's further defense needs to protect the Ukrainian people, infrastructure, and ports.

The Ukrainian president also urged the EU to speed up work on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, as well as an effective mechanism for transferring earnings from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

“We also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Preventing further escalation and a larger war is in the best interests of the world community. Ukraine is prepared to make every effort, in cooperation with partners, to put an end to terror and protect civilian lives,” said Zelensky.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Rutte said the situation in the Middle East should not weaken international focus on Ukraine because Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop on Ukraine if he wins the war.