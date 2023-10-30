Another Group Of Ukrainian Patriot Crews Deploy For Training In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, Bundeswehr instructors began training another group of Ukrainian soldiers to operate the Patriot air defense system.

This was reported by the German Air Force on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"Our support to Ukraine continues. Another Patriot training session begins today. Sixty-one Ukrainian military personnel + 10 Ukrainian language mediators are starting their multi-week training course," the Luftwaffe said in a post.

Ukraine expects additionalsystem from Germany - Shmyhal

As reported, Germany has already transferred several Patriot systems to Ukraine and announced a new package of military aid worth EUR 1 billion aimed at strengthening Ukrainian air defenses.

Photo: X Luftwaffe