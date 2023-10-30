Rutte: F-16S To Arrive At Romanian Training Center In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the F-16s would arrive at a training center in Romania in two weeks.

Rutte reported the news on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"The Netherlands is supporting Ukraine on several fronts. This weekend talks began in Malta between the Netherlands and international partners on long-term security arrangements for Ukraine. The focus will be on security and defence, including strengthening Ukraine's air defences. I was also able to inform President Zelensky that the F-16s the Netherlands pledged in order to strengthen Ukrainian air defences will arrive at the training centre in Romania in two weeks' time. That means that the training courses for the Ukrainian pilots who will fly them can start shortly," he wrote.

Zelensky and Rutte discuss Ukraine's defense needs

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke via a video conference to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, European security, and the situation in the Middle East.

Rutte assured his counterpart that the Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine, and that the escalation in the Middle East will not stand in the way of this assistance.

"The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression, as much and for as long as necessary. The devastating situation in Israel and Gaza will not divert our attention away from Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Rutte, the parties also discussed the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea and the participation of the Netherlands in the investigation of Russian war crimes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky and Rutte discussed joint steps in the context of ensuring Ukraine's defenses at a meeting in Odesa. Zelensky emphasized that during the negotiations, special attention was paid to the protection of Odesa and the entire South of Ukraine – from the Danube ports to the ports of Greater Odesa. The interlocutors also discussed the protection of export corridors in the Black Sea.