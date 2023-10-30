North Korea Sending Russia Shells, Artillery - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korea has been sending to Russia both artillery rounds and artillery systems, albeit obsolete ones.

That's according to a video review of the frontline developments by Germany's Bild reporter Julian Röpke , reports Ukrinform.

The journalist commented on the video from the Shymanivskaya rail station in Amur region, Russia's Far East, where "a Russian train is transporting very, very old artillery systems." On flatcars one can see 122mm D-30 guns, which were produced in the USSR since the early 1960s.

Certain details show that these are not the D-30-A currently in use in Russia, but rather the original guns from the 1960s, which are still in service with the DPRK, according to Röpke.

Northmay become one of Russia's most significant foreign arms suppliers - UK intel

Considering the location of the video and the direction the train is moving, the observer concluded that "it is North Korean weapons that dictator Kim Jong-un is currently supplying to dictator Vladimir Putin."

Earlier, European sources reported that North Korea could send Russia up to 350,000 projectiles, which can be fired both by Russian artillery systems and by those transferred by North Korea and which will soon be deployed to the frontline.

"This is a huge problem," Röpke states.

Western partners, who promised to deliver a million rounds to Ukraine, have so far been able to send fewer than 300,000, he adds.

It should be recalled that Russian and North Korean dictators, Putin and Kim, met in September in the Russian Far East. Recently, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov visited Pyongyang, following Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu, which made his second visit to the North Korean capital after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.