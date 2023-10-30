Zelensky Welcomes Delegation Of U.S. Congressmen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives, including James French Hill, Michael Quigley, and Stephen Lynch, who are currently visiting Ukraine.

That's according to the president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state said that such solidarity visits send a powerful signal of support for our country and the entire Ukrainian people from the United States. This is especially important as the aggressor state plans to continue its missile terror against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure objects in the lead up to winter.

"We highly appreciate the fact that the Republican and Democratic parties, the administration of President Joseph Biden, as well as the U.S. Congress, are united in supporting Ukraine. This is indeed a powerful message to the world that we will prevail in our fight for our common values – freedom and democracy," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

During the meeting, the continuation of effective and comprehensive support for Ukraine from the United States was discussed. In this context, an emphasis was put on the importance of President Joe Biden submitting a budget request to Congress for funding assistance to Ukraine, which includes provisions for budgetary and military aid.

"Since the early days of the full-scale invasion, U.S. support remains unwavering, which has helped unite the world around Ukraine. Continuing such assistance is the key to our country's success in countering Russian aggression," the president said.

Volodymyr Zelensky also provided the U.S. delegation with a detailed update on the situation at the frontlines and the urgent needs of Ukraine's defense forces. In this context, the key directions for further U.S. assistance to Ukraine in the areas of security and defense were discussed in detail.

