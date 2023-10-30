Turkmenistan Looks To Sign More Int'l Deals Via Commodity And Raw Materials Exchange

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a Government meeting,
ordered to improve trading activities at the State Commodity and
Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan and establish productive
ties with foreign partners, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers
Batyr Atdaev reported on the ongoing work on the sale of
Turkmenistan's products through exchanges.
According to him, the state commodity exchange uses
international digital information systems that allow it to provide
services quickly, attract new foreign partners and simplify foreign
trade operations.
After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov emphasized the
importance of studying the issue of concluding contracts by the
state commodity exchange with foreign partners.
He noted that on the basis of the results obtained, it is
necessary to establish productive relations with foreign partners
and improve the activities of exchange trading.
The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan
was established on July 29, 1994. It is the most important body of
state regulation for export-import operations.
