Turkmenistan Looks To Sign More Int'l Deals Via Commodity And Raw Materials Exchange

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a Government meeting, ordered to improve trading activities at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan and establish productive ties with foreign partners, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Atdaev reported on the ongoing work on the sale of Turkmenistan's products through exchanges.

According to him, the state commodity exchange uses international digital information systems that allow it to provide services quickly, attract new foreign partners and simplify foreign trade operations.

After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of studying the issue of concluding contracts by the state commodity exchange with foreign partners.

He noted that on the basis of the results obtained, it is necessary to establish productive relations with foreign partners and improve the activities of exchange trading.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan was established on July 29, 1994. It is the most important body of state regulation for export-import operations.