Azercosmos Signs New Agreement With Türksat


10/30/2023 3:09:32 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) has signed a new agreement with the Turkish satellite communications operator Türksat, Trend reports.

According to the agreement, the satellite operator Türksat will use the power of the Azerspace-2 telecommunications satellite in projects related to the transmission of satellite data in the African region.

Azercosmos is interested in developing programs to increase space research capacity.

Azercosmos currently operates 3 satellites and strives to create a more interconnected, developed and secure world for future generations.

The agency strives to become one of the driving forces of the global space industry by participating in a wide range of research activities and major global projects, collaborating with international stakeholders and partners, and introducing local know-how.

At the same time, the goal of Azercosmos is to create a space ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

