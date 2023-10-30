Azercosmos Signs New Agreement With Türksat

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Space Agency
of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) has signed a new
agreement with the Turkish satellite communications operator
Türksat, Trend reports.
According to the agreement, the satellite operator Türksat will
use the power of the Azerspace-2 telecommunications satellite in
projects related to the transmission of satellite data in the
African region.
Azercosmos is interested in developing programs to increase
space research capacity.
Azercosmos currently operates 3 satellites and strives to create
a more interconnected, developed and secure world for future
generations.
The agency strives to become one of the driving forces of the
global space industry by participating in a wide range of research
activities and major global projects, collaborating with
international stakeholders and partners, and introducing local
know-how.
At the same time, the goal of Azercosmos is to create a space
ecosystem in Azerbaijan.
