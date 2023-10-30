Azerbaijan Reveals COVID-19 Infections Reported Over Week Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The number of
people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the
week (from October 23 through October 29) has been announced,
Trend reports.
The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said
a total of 95 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered,
149 people recovered, 3 people died over the week.
In general, 834,050 cases of coronavirus infection
have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,588 people
have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19
patients is 106.
In addition, about 7.7 million coronavirus tests have
been conducted in Azerbaijan, and a total of 3,475 coronavirus
tests have been conducted over the past week.
MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107337409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.