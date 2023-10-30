               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Reveals COVID-19 Infections Reported Over Week Countrywide


10/30/2023 3:09:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the week (from October 23 through October 29) has been announced, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 95 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 149 people recovered, 3 people died over the week.

In general, 834,050 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,588 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 106.

In addition, about 7.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, and a total of 3,475 coronavirus tests have been conducted over the past week.

MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107337409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search