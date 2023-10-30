Seychelles And Canada Committed To Strengthening Their Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 30th

October 2023, the High Commissioner of Canada to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Kyle Michael Nunas paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde to discuss the current on-going areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Amongst the topics discussed was the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) by Canada which was welcomed by Seychelles as it would facilitate entry requirements for Seychellois travelling to Canada. The two diplomats also discussed the information published on the Canadian Travel Advisory website, and both sides agreed that some amendments need to be done; and updated, correct information will be uploaded for the benefit of travellers from Canada.

Other points of discussion included the possibility of entering into negotiations to conclude an agreement on Foreign Direct Deposit Programme which would allow Seychellois pensioners who have worked in Canada to have access to their pension.

Canada is carrying out a recruitment promotion for study and work opportunities for Seychelles citizens. This is one of the main reasons for the visit of High Commissioner Nunas this week to Seychelles.

In maritime security, Minister Radegonde expressed his gratitude for the support provided by Canada via the

Cutlass Express Exercise.

“We are pleased that Canada is part of this exercise and we appreciate all the support being given to us in maritime security,”

he stated.

The Minister also thanked High Commissioner Nunas for the support provided to mitigate the challenges of climate change.

He added that“Seychelles maintains its advocacy for the specificities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to be at the forefront of global dialogues”,

and seeks for the support of Canada for the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) to access concessionary loans to mitigate the negative effects of climate change. High Commissioner Nunas explained that Canada solidarizes with SIDS and understands their challenges.

They are currently viewing the final report that was recently approved by the United Nations.

Minister Radegonde concluded the meeting by giving his commitment to ensuring that the cooperation between Seychelles and Canada continues to grow.

