Official: Kuwaiti Anti-Corruption Authority Keen On Cooperation With GCC Counterparts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Anti-Corruption Public Authority (Nazaha) stressed on Monday the importance of boosting cooperation amongst GCC anti-corruption organizations to enhance overall development in the region.
While heading the authority's delegation to the ninth meeting for the GCC anti-corruption authorities in Muscat, Oman, Nazaha chairman Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim said in a press statement that it was vital to boost cooperation amongst anti-corruption authorities in the region to prevent crime and illicit activities.
Nazaha is keen on boosting cooperation with regional and international organizations, he affirmed.
In regards to the meeting, Al-Ibrahim revealed that it focused on ways to boost coordination and cooperation within the domain of anti-corruption.
The meeting also approved the GCC joint program for anti-corruption awareness within the educational sector, he said, adding that an award ceremony was held to honor outstanding anti-corruption employees in the region. (end)
