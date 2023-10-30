Saudi, Norway, Ireland, Portugal Fms Mull Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed by phone on Monday with his Norwegian, Irish and Portuguese counterparts continued military escalation in the Gaza Strip and relevant impacts on unarmed civilians.

During the phone conversations, the Saudi foreign minister underscored that it is important for the international community to live up to its due role to stem escalation and forced displacement of Gaza people, and to find a just and comprehensive political solution for the Palestinian cause, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

He thanked Norway, Ireland and Portugal for having voted for a recently adopted United Nations (UN) resolution targeting an immediate ceasefire and urgent truce in Gaza, it added. (end)

ast









MENAFN30102023000071011013ID1107337390