Official: White House Supports Thinking Of Humanitarian Pauses In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the US National Security Council, affirmed Monday White House's support for seriously considering more than one humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip to get humanitarian aid and hold negotiations on releasing the prisoners held by the Palestinian Hamas movement.

In an interview with CNN, Kirby said "we absolutely think that the idea of humanitarian pauses, more than one, is something that should be seriously considered".

He added that "now, these would be localized. They would be short -- short duration, and there may be a need for multiple of them to get humanitarian aid in, but also to see if we can negotiate for the release of hostages and find a way to get them out safely."

He went to say "we certainly agree that the idea of humanitarian pauses should be seriously considered, again, as a chance to get aid, make sure it can get to the people that need it, but also help us get hostages out".

Meanwhile, the people of the Gaza Strip are suffering from tragic conditions, in light of cutting of power and the Internet necessary to convey the crimes of the Israeli occupation to the world, as well as a severe shortage of food commodities and fuel necessary to refine seawater to be potable and operate generators needed for hospitals.

In addition, hospitals are suffering from a shortage of medical materials, including anesthesia supplies, which prompt doctors to conduct emergency operations for the wounded, including children, without anesthesia.

Earlier in the day, Palestine's health authorities announced that 8,306 people, including children and women, have been martyred and 21,048 others injured in the Strip since October 7.

