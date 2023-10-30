Kuwaiti Athletes Bag 29 Varied Medals At Arab Weightlifting Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team snatched 29 medals in the Arab Weightlifting Championship for men and women, as well as male and female juniors that concluded Monday.

Kuwaiti women's team ranked the second, for the first time, in the tournament.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Talal Al-Jassar, head of the Kuwaiti delegation to the tournament and President of Kuwaiti Weightlifting Federation, praised the achievements made by Kuwaitis and enthusiasm shown in their performance during the tournament activities.

Al-Jassar, also Vice-President of Arab Weightlifting Federation, said Kuwait's weightlifter Malak Al-Hadad won a gold and a bronze at 45-kg game, while her compatriot Amal Al-Mesaid obtained three silver medals for 81-kg contest.

Kuwaiti Women's team won 14 varied medals: Weightlifter Hanof al-Megren won two bronze medals at 45-kg contest, while Al-Zahraa Kamshad had a bronze at 64-kg game, he said.

Weightlifters Zainab Al-Mohammad and Abrar Fahad obtained two bronze medals at 71-kg contest and three silver medals at 76-kg game respectively, he noted.

Three bronze medals at 81-kg game and three others at 87-kg contest went to Hanan Al-Amir and Fatma Al-Beloushi respectively, he said.

Kuwaiti Men's team won four bronze medals: Hussein Monshed had three bronze medals at 49-kg game and Fahad Al-Otaibi won a bronze at 55-kg, Al-Jassar elaborated.

Finally, Mohammad Al-Mulla won two silver and a bronze at 61-kg game, while Humaid Akbar had three silver medals at 89-contest, he said.

The event, which kicked off October 25-30, featured ten Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia and Yemen. (end)

