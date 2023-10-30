UAW, GM Reach Tentative Agreement To End 6-Week Strike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- US General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative labor agreement that could bring an end to the union's six-week strike, according to reports Monday.

The tentative agreement between automaker and labor union was reported by Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

While GM declined to comment when Fox News Digital reached out for confirmation, the potential deal follows agreement the union reached with Ford last week and Stellantis over the weekend.

Those deals will last four years and eight months and include 25 percent general pay raises and cost of living adjustments.

Combined they bring the wage increase to over 30 percent over the four year and eight month life of the contract.

The UAW strike began on September 15 with a simultaneous strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers - Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which is the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

Over 45,000 union autoworkers are currently on strike - about one-third of the roughly 150,000 total workers across the three companies. (end)

