Palestine Urges Extraordinary Arab Summit On Israeli Occupation Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Palestine's Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Mohammad Al-Aklouk on Monday requested an extraordinary Arab summit on the Israeli occupation's aggressions against Palestinians.

The Palestinian request followed coordination with Saudi Arabia in its capacity as chair of the current 32nd session of the Arab Summit, the Palestinian diplomat said in a press statement.

The gathering will mainly focus on the aggressions of the Israeli occupation forces on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, he added.

It will also look into ways of helping Palestine and its people address political, humanitarian, economic and social challenges, together with Arab efforts with international parties to put an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories that were occupied in 1967. (end)

