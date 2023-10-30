Kuwait Cabinet Upbeat About Executive-Legislative Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet said on Monday that there would be hopefully further joint and constructive cooperation between both executive and legislative authorities during the next parliament session in order to achieve more national accomplishments.

This came during a routine weekly cabinet meeting held at Bayan Palace under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

During the meeting, the ministers looked into the issues and subjects to be discussed during the first debate of the second session of the 17th legislative term due on Tuesday.

The Cabinet was also briefed on the directives of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince for working for improving retirees' and workers' living conditions amid the lingering challenges of the state's public finances and the dire need to diversify sources of income.

In this context, Minister of Finance Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah was asked to find final and comprehensive concepts targeting better living conditions in a period of up to the end of this year.

The cabinet voiced much sincere thanks and gratitude to the political leadership for their instructions that serve national and public interests, underlining that these instructions should be put in place at an early date, in coordination with the National Assembly.

Afterwards, the ministers were briefed on the outcomes of the recent visit by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the United Kingdom.

The cabinet was also apprised of a decree accepting the resignation of Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Buqamaz, together with another decree appointing Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassim Mohammad Al-Ostath as Acting Minister of Public Works.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah informed the cabinet about the latest developments of the Gaza Strip, pointing Kuwait's continued efforts to muster international efforts to put an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The minister reiterated his country's call for urgently bringing humanitarian and relief aid into the Palestinian territory, and for finding a final solution for the Palestinian cause.

He also pointed out Kuwait's continued air bridge aiming at sending daily flights carrying hundreds of medical and food aid to Egypt's Arish City before delivering them to the besieged people of Gaza. (end)

mt









MENAFN30102023000071011013ID1107337383