Situation In Gaza Has Reached Its Most Perilous Levels, Says UN Official

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- The situation in Gaza has reached its most perilous levels, according to UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, who also said he will talk with all parties about ways to broaden the scope of the humanitarian response.Griffiths emphasized in a press conference on Monday, following his arrival in the occupied Palestinian territories, his call to uphold international humanitarian law, permit the urgent, safe, and widespread delivery of aid, and protect civilians wherever they may be, according to the UN's official website."Palestinian civilians have suffered enough," stated Griffiths, who also serves as the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator. He added that he will see his office staff in the occupied Palestinian territory, who praised their work as heroic.