Names Of 3 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Al-Aqsa Flood Operation Published

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army on Monday evening permitted the names of three of its soldiers killed in action with Palestinian resistance fighters during the operation of the Al-Aqsa Flood to be published.
The spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army said that he permitted the publication of the names of three dead soldiers: Officer Dr. Yair Zaloff, 32, commander of the medical company in the 401st Brigade; Officer Maidan Yisrael, 35, commander of supplies for the Southern Command; and Lieutenant Commander Rafael Shalom, 47, from the Elimal unit.
